EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles May Need to Add Another WR

Ed Kracz

PHILADEPHIA - Nelson Agholor’s right knee is so swollen it looks as if a football has been tucked up under the skin.

The receiver, who has missed the last two games and three of the last four, did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

He doesn’t look close to playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and with just two games left in the season, it’s extremely likely Agholor has played his final game with the Eagles.

Scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, Agholor has struggled this season even when healthy, so the likelihood the Eagles would try to bring him back is a long shot.

There’s even a chance the Eagles could make a move sooner rather than later and put him on Injured Reserve, depending on the status of receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Arcega-Whiteside popped up on the Eagles practice report on Thursday as a limited participant with a foot injury.

The Eagles are already woefully thin at the receiver position. They played the last two games with just three healthy receivers.

That they won both of those games is surprising to say the least, considering that in the game against the New York Giants, the Eagles lost Alshon Jeffery for the remainder of the season with a Lisfranc injury early in the second quarter. That loss reduced them to just two healthy receivers for the rest of that game.

If Arcega-Whiteside doesn’t heal, the Eagles would have just two healthy receivers – Greg Ward and Rob Davis - so opening a roster spot by placing on Agholor on IR could make sense. 

The Eagles could then promote one of three practice squad receivers: Marken Michel, Deontay Burnett, or Marcus Green.

Tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Derek Barnett also did not practice on Thursday. Both are battling ankle injuries.

Barnett has missed the previous two games; Johnson got hurt against the Giants and did not play in last week’s win over the Washington Redskins.

In addition to Arcega-Whiteside, the Eagles also listed as limited participants as guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor), and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder).

Meanwhile, in Dallas, quarterback Dak Prescott did not throw on Thursday due to AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Prescott, though, believes he will play, though just how effective he will be is unclear.

“I’m getting better,” said Prescott to the Cowboys media. “Simple as that. Mobility and function, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal. I’ll be good to go Sunday.”

Prescott said he may be able to resume throwing on Saturday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Home Crowd May Give Eagles a Chance

Ed Kracz

On paper, Dallas looks better, but the game will be in South Philly at Lincoln Financial Field, and that could be an equalizer

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Dak Prescott's Shoulder; Pederson Gives Team Day Off

Ed Kracz

Cowboys quarterback was limited in practice with an AC joint sprain while the Eagles returned to practice after a day off

Carson Wentz Must Cure Fumble-itis in Biggest Game of Career

Ed Kracz

Eagles quarterback understands what's at stake when Cowboys visit and knows he must take better care of the football

Miles Sanders Becoming Eagles' Workhorse

Ed Kracz

The rookie running back hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as his touches approach the same number he had last year with Penn State.

Kamu Grugier-Hill Battled Pain All Season

Ed Kracz

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on Injured Reserve and will undergo back surgery after battling pain all season.

Eagles Have Five Pro Bowl Selections

Ed Kracz

Three came from the offensive side of the ball, one from defense and the other from special teams

New Cast May be What Carson Wentz Needed

Ed Kracz

Eagles quarterback has rookie and former practice squad players singing his praises

Eagles Veterans Must Step Up to Beat Cowboys

Ed Kracz

At the top of the step-up list is Fletcher Cox, whose play this season hasn't been as effective in previous seasons

Miles Sanders Living in a Dream State

Ed Kracz

Eagles rookie continues to improve and carved his name into the team's record books, putting LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson behind him

EAGLES-REDSKINS: Live Blog/Updates and Video

Ed Kracz

Check the link throughout the game for commentary and everything that happens as it happens