Eagles May Need to Add Another WR

PHILADEPHIA - Nelson Agholor’s right knee is so swollen it looks as if a football has been tucked up under the skin.

The receiver, who has missed the last two games and three of the last four, did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

He doesn’t look close to playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and with just two games left in the season, it’s extremely likely Agholor has played his final game with the Eagles.

Scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, Agholor has struggled this season even when healthy, so the likelihood the Eagles would try to bring him back is a long shot.

There’s even a chance the Eagles could make a move sooner rather than later and put him on Injured Reserve, depending on the status of receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Arcega-Whiteside popped up on the Eagles practice report on Thursday as a limited participant with a foot injury.

The Eagles are already woefully thin at the receiver position. They played the last two games with just three healthy receivers.

That they won both of those games is surprising to say the least, considering that in the game against the New York Giants, the Eagles lost Alshon Jeffery for the remainder of the season with a Lisfranc injury early in the second quarter. That loss reduced them to just two healthy receivers for the rest of that game.

If Arcega-Whiteside doesn’t heal, the Eagles would have just two healthy receivers – Greg Ward and Rob Davis - so opening a roster spot by placing on Agholor on IR could make sense.

The Eagles could then promote one of three practice squad receivers: Marken Michel, Deontay Burnett, or Marcus Green.

Tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Derek Barnett also did not practice on Thursday. Both are battling ankle injuries.

Barnett has missed the previous two games; Johnson got hurt against the Giants and did not play in last week’s win over the Washington Redskins.

In addition to Arcega-Whiteside, the Eagles also listed as limited participants as guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor), and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder).

Meanwhile, in Dallas, quarterback Dak Prescott did not throw on Thursday due to AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Prescott, though, believes he will play, though just how effective he will be is unclear.

“I’m getting better,” said Prescott to the Cowboys media. “Simple as that. Mobility and function, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal. I’ll be good to go Sunday.”

Prescott said he may be able to resume throwing on Saturday.