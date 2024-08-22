Eagles May Not Be Done Trading, Could Trade From This Position Group Soon
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are busy right now.
The 2024 National Football League season is just a few weeks away and the Eagles aren't shying away from bolstering the roster. There have been plenty of question marks about Philadelphia's third receiver spot and it answered them on Thursday by acquiring former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Washington Commanders.
He certainly will be Philadelphia's third receiver now and is the team's best No. 3 receiver option in years. The Eagles may not be done swinging trades, though. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards suggested Philadelphia could trade an offensive lineman before the season kicks off.
"The Eagles' offensive line could draw interest as well. Beyond its projected starting five, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has been pouring into two 2024 draft choices, as well as veterans Mekhi Becton, Fred Johnson, Matt Hennessy, Nick Gates, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, and Max Scharping."
Philadelphia is loaded and has depth all throughout the roster. The Eagles certainly are going to be busy over the next few weeks and it wouldn't be shocking to see Philadelphia trade from its surplus of offensive linemen to see what else it can add.
The Eagles are one of the most exciting teams in football right now and should be considered among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Philadelphia clearly is in a good place and it wouldn't be shocking to see another move or two in the next week.
