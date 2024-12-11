Eagles May Not Face Steelers Star In Week 15 Pennsylvania Clash
The Philadelphia Eagles have yet another big matchup ahead of them on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lincoln Financial Field with a chance to win its 10th straight game. The Eagles took down the Carolina Panthers last week and a win on Sunday would improve the team's record to 12-2 on the year.
Pittsburgh is one of the best teams in the AFC and has a 10-3 record heading into the Week 15 showdown. While this is the case, the Steelers may be without the services of one of their best players against the Eagles with receiver George Pickens listed as "doubtful" for the contest, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tells reporters that while George Pickens (hamstring) could theoretically play this week, he’s best described as doubtful," Rapoport said. "The hamstring a bit worse than it appeared."
Pickens missed the Steelers' Week 14 clash against the Cleveland Browns but they were still able to come out on top, 27-14. The Steelers are still a dangerous team even without Pickens on the field, but that should make things a little easier for the Eagles.
Both the Steelers and the Eagles are among the top contenders in the National Football League. It would be better if Pickens could take the field so we could get a good look at how these two teams compare, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case.
