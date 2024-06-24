Eagles Mentioned As Fit For Former Top Prospect To Add Offensive Spark
There should be a flurry of moves across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
Training camp quickly is approaching and yet there are plenty of free agents still available who could help franchises. Free agency has slowed to a crawl but the fact that training camp is almost here should get it going once again.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that still could use another move. Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far but there still is room for growth. The Eagles are among the top Super Bowl contenders for the 2024 campaign but still could use more depth at receiver.
One player who was mentioned as a possible option is former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets receiver Corey Davis by PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski.
"Davis was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft," Kempski said. "He played for four years with the Titans (2017-2020), and two with the Jets (2021-2022). Prior to the 2023 season, he announced that he was "stepping away" from football. In March, he applied for reinstatement, and the Jets released him from their reserve/retired list.
"While he never came close to living up to his draft status, Davis was a solid enough receiver. His best season was in 2020, when he caught 65 passes for 984 yards (15.1 YPC) and 5 TDs. In his most recent season with the Jets in 2022, he caught 32 passes for 536 yards (16.8 YPC) and 2 TDs in a bad Jets offense. He has some big play ability, but Davis' claim to fame is that he is thought of as an extraordinary blocker as a receiver. Perhaps he might make sense as a rich man's Zach Pascal?"
Davis may not be a big-name player at this point in his career, but he could help Philadelphia as a depth option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He wouldn't cost much either. Why not take a chance on him?
More NFL: Former Raiders Pro Bowler Mentioned As Fit For Eagles In Free Agency