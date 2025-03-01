Eagles' Milton Williams Predicted To Leave For Surprising AFC Team
The Philadelphia Eagles have some tough choices to make with free agency quickly approaching.
March is here and we should start to see moves across the league beginning on March 10th. That's when players can start negotiating with teams and the Eagles have at least three big-name players from the defense heading to the open market.
Milton Williams had a breakout year in 2024 and now is going to be a free agent at just 25 years old. He had five sacks in the regular season and then shined in the postseason as well. Williams played a big role in the team's Super Bowl LIX win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had two sacks in the Super Bowl.
Where will he go now? ESPN's Aaron Schatz made a list of projected free-agent targets for each team and predicted Williams will land with the Tennessee Titans.
"Tennessee Titans," Schatz said. "DL Milton Williams (PHI). Williams has been a quietly effective interior defensive lineman for the Eagles over the past four seasons, but he was not so quiet in Super Bowl LIX. He had four tackles, two sacks and one quarterback hit.
"Williams had 5.0 sacks and ranked sixth in pass rush win rate (12.8 percent) among interior linemen in 2024. The defensive line is the strength of the Titans' defense, and Williams would slot right in next to Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat."
He had a good run in Philadelphia. Hopefully, the Eagles can bring him back.
More NFL: Eagles 28-Year-Star Projected To Leave For Dysfunctional NFC Team