Eagles 'Most Exciting' UDFA Identified
The Philadelphia Eagles weren't as active as some other teams in the undrafted free agent market, but they still added some very interesting talent.
Philadelphia signed 10 undrafted free agents shortly after the NFL Draft. The Eagles signed two running backs in Montrell Johnson Jr. and ShunDerrick Powell, three receivers in Darius Cooper, Giles Jackson, and Taylor Morin, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, linebackers Lance Dixon and BJ Mayes, and defensive backs Maxen Hook and Brandon Johnson.
Of these 10 guys, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski called Pierce Philadelphia's "most excited" undrafted free agent addition.
"The Philadelphia Eagles prefer mountainous offensive linemen, as if last year's unit with Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Mekhi Becton didn't already drive that point home," Sobleski said. "The 6'8", 341-pound Hollin Pierce certainly fits the mold. The Rutgers product started four years for the Scarlet Knights, with two seasons each on the right and left sides.
"'Overall, Pierce is a chore to work around in pass protection when he has help to box rushers into his grasp, and he can trap and cover up targets in the run game to create seals and alleys,' (Brandon Thorn) wrote. 'However, he will struggle to win leverage, sustain and recover with his head up. With his size, crafty approach and excellent intangibles, he should be able to stick as a long-term, quality backup tackle who can get a team out of a pinch.' If any NFL offensive-line coach can get the most out of the mammoth rookie, it will be Jeff Stoutland."
The Eagles have the best offensive line in football and added some serious depth through the draft and with Pierce as well. He'll be worth watching throughout camp to see if he can crack the roster or practice squad.
