Eagles Must Pursue $7 Million Patriots Compelling WR
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good spot right now and have a slightly extended break before they return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 24 to take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia faced off against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night and came out on top in impressive fashion. Now, the Eagles are 8-2 and have a little cushion in first place in the NFC East. Everything is going the Eagles' way right now and many finally are starting to call the Eagles a Super Bowl contender.
It still could make sense to add a little more offensive depth, though. The Eagles haven't really gotten much production out of the No. 3 wide receiver spot this season. The spot has given the team trouble for years and the 2024 season has been no different.
Because of this, it could make sense to take a chance on another pass-catcher to add a little more depth, at the very least. One player who could be an intriguing pickup at this point is former New England Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
Thornton was waived by the Patriots in a somewhat surprising move. He hasn't really done anything on the field for New England this year, but he is just 24 years old and is still on a four-year rookie deal worth just over $7 million.
He's someone worth taking a flier on for the Eagles. Thornton certainly wouldn't cost much for Philadelphia, but he could have some upside. He's speedy and was a second-round draft pick for a reason. If you were to put him in a better situation like Philadelphia, could he reach his potential? There at least would be a better chance.
