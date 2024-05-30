Eagles Named 'Best Fit' For Ex-Raiders Receiver, Former Pro Bowler
There still are a few months left until National Football League training camp kicks off.
The Philadelphia Eagles will enter camp already looking different than it did at the end of the 2023 season but there could still be more moves on the way. Philadelphia still has some cap space available and there are some intriguing free agents out there who could help.
One player who has popped up on multiple occasions for the Eagles is former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow. He still is a free agent and could fit in with Philadelphia despite the recent signing of John Ross.
It's uncertain what will happen at this point, but Philadelphia was called the "best fit" for Renfrow by 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher.
"Hunter Renfrow is one receiver still on the market who could make a big difference for the Eagles," Mosher said. "During the 2021 season, Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards for the Raiders as their de facto No. 1 receiver. He dealt with several injuries in 2022 and fell out of favor with Josh McDaniels and company in 2023.
"Renfrow played in all 17 games during the 2023 season, and the hope is his recent injuries are in the rear-view mirror. Renfrow is just a slot receiver, but he would be a perfect fit in a Kellen Moore offense that relies on the slot receiver to win one-on-one matchups. If the Eagles signed Renfrow, they could move Campbell back into a reserve role, allowing Renfrow to be the primary slot receiver."
This isn't the first time Renfrow has been mentioned as an option for the Eagles and likely won't be the last. He could help the Eagles out of the slot and likely won't cost much but he does have upside. Why not give him a chance?
