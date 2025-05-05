Eagles Today

Eagles Named 'Dark Horse Option' For $72 Million Star

Will the Eagles bring the superstar to town this offseason?

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make another move to help the defense?

There’s been a lot of speculation about what the team could potentially do and most of it has been wild and unfounded. The Eagles are pretty deep at the cornerback position right now. Philadelphia doesn’t necessarily need to add another corner. There are other position groups that could use some work. But, there’s been speculation about the possibility of adding another of the corner.

For example, USA Today’s Jacob Camenker called the Eagles a “dark horse option” for Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Camenker said. "The Eagles would be a dark horse option to trade for Ramsey, but never count Howie Roseman out from pulling off an aggressive move. Philadelphia lost Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers during the offseason and could use a veteran to pair with the strong second-year duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

"Ramsey could slot in across from Mitchell with DeJean playing the slot and create one of the best nickel packages in the NFL. Vic Fangio will love having Ramsey available, so perhaps the Eagles will be willing to use their $24.8 million in cap space to make way for the veteran cornerback – provided they still have ample space after signing their 2025 draft picks."

Ramsey signed a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the Dolphins and it was shared by the team that they would be open to trading him this offseason. The Eagles have just over $24 million in cap space right now. They already have some cap questions to address in the short term. It would be a luxury to add Ramsey, but it doesn't seem likely.

