Eagles Named 'Favorite' Fit For 21-Year-Old Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the upcoming National Football League Draft.
We are now just over three weeks away from the NFL Draft and the Eagles currently are scheduled to make their first pick at No. 32 unless there is some type of trade made. At this point, defensive tackle seems like an obvious need with Milton Williams no longer in the organization.
Williams cashed in after a career year with Philadelphia with a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots. The Eagles have plenty of talent and should be able to contend once again in 2025. While this is the case, the Eagles certainly could use the NFL Draft to add more talent to help replace Williams.
There are going to be some intriguing guys out there for the taking this month for Philadelphia. ESPN's Matt Bowen made a list of the 20 prospects in this draft class with "favorite team fits" for each. Bowen linked the Eagles to Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
"DT Walter Nolen to the Eagles," Bowen said. "Height: 6-4 | Weight: 296. College: Ole Miss. Where Philadelphia could get him: Pick No. 32. The Eagles could add more disruptive talent to the defensive front with Nolen, an explosive mover who can create backfield havoc. His tape is loaded with impact plays (6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last season), and he'd give coordinator Vic Fangio another interior defender with three-down ability. That's important now that Philly has lost Milton Williams in free agency."
He was an All-American in 2024 with 6.5 sacks in 13 games for Ole Miss. Could he be an answer for the Eagles?
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Sounds Like Fan-Favorite Is Leaving