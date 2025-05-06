Eagles Named ‘Favorite Landing Spot’ For All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles look like a team ready to make another deep run on paper right now.
Philadelphia has the majority of its core players intact including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, and many more. Sure, there’s been some turnover, but the Eagles are still in a great spot.
Like last season, there aren’t any massive holes on this roster. If the Eagles want to make any moves, safety seems like an easy option to do so, but the team doesn’t need to do anything huge.
NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha weighed in, though, and called the Eagles his “favorite landing spot” for four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons.
"I like a reunion here with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia," Chadiha said. "The Eagles defensive coordinator coached him and I think this guy walks right into that system, knows what he's doing. They lost CJ Gardner-Johnson last year, who was a big playmaker for them in the secondary. Justin Simmons is the fourth active leader in interceptions right now, I think he gives that secondary a boost."
This isn’t the first time he’s been talked about. Until he either lands with Philadelphia or signs elsewhere, he’s going to be linked to the Eagles. He’s a star safety coming off a season in which he made just $7.5 million. He’s affordable and could help. But, should the Eagles look to make a move or roll with what they have?
