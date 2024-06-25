Eagles Named Finalist For ESPN Sports Humanitarian Of The Year Award
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have been named as a finalist for a 2024 ESPY Award.
The organization is being lauded for its work with the team’s Autism Foundation, a passion for team owner Jeffrey Lurie, as one of four nominees for the Sports Humanitarian Award.
Lurie’s devotion to the cause can be traced to his younger brother Peter, who has lived with the neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave.
The other finalists for the award are the Los Angeles-based Angel City Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League, the NBA’s Miami Heat, and another NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts, who are piloted by former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
The seventh annual Eagles Autism Challenge this spring – a cycling/running/walking 5K – raised over $8.1 million and has generated over $30 million since its inception in 2018.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all the hard work that went into making this the biggest Eagles Autism Challenge yet,” Lurie said after the event. “It was truly a record-setting year in many ways. Not only did we surpass last year’s fundraising total, but we also had a record number of participants, sponsors, and donors.
"The fast-paced growth of our event is a testament to everyone who has graciously supported our mission to improve the lives of those living with autism. While there is still more work to be done, I am encouraged by our progress and look forward to further contributing to the advancements in autism research and care around the world.”
On Wednesday, June 26 recently retired Eagles Legend Jason Kelce will host his fourth annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, N.J.. Since 2021, Kelce’s celebrity bartending event has raised more than $630,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that one in 36 people living in the United States are on the autism spectrum.
The proceeds of the Eagles Autism Foundation have led to the funding of 116 autism research projects and community grants around the world, according to the team.
The 32nd annual ESPY Awards will be held on July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
