Eagles Named Landing Spot for Cardinals Superstar
There's a lot to like about the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia currently is 1-1 on the young season, but it should be 2-0. The Eagles failed to close out their Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. While this is the case, Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football and should be in the mix when the playoffs roll around.
The Eagles could use a boost in the secondary, though. Philadelphia seemed to be thin at safety as the season approached and then got even thinner with James Bradberry going down with an injury. Now, the Eagles could use a boost.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned Philadelphia among the "potential suitors" for Arizona Cardinals superstar Budda Baker.
"The more the Arizona Cardinals play like a potential competitor, the less likely they'll be to entertain trade offers for safety Budda Baker," Knox said. "Sunday's 41-10 drubbing of the Rams might be reason enough for the Cardinals to be buyers and not sellers ahead of the deadline—depending on how the next few weeks go, of course. Still, Baker looms as Arizona's top realistic trade chip. He's a six-time Pro Bowler who remains an elite playmaker at 28 years old. He's also set to be a free agent in 2025.
"The Cardinals should expect to receive trade calls if they slide at all before November 5. Even if they're not eager to move him, doing so would certainly yield a substantial draft haul...Given their ongoing issues in the secondary, the Eagles should be very interested in trying to pry Baker away from Arizona. Philly has a solid safety tandem in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, but Baker is a versatile defender who could thrive in Vic Fangio's disguised coverage schemes...Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles."
Baker is among the best safeties in football. Landing him certainly would help take the Eagles to another level.