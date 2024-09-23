Eagles Named Landing Spot For Former Top Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column with a very nice win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
It certainly wasn't a pretty game, but the Eagles' defense got the job done against the National Football League's most surprising offense. Philadelphia impressed and now is 2-1 on the young season.
Although it's nice that the Eagles got another win, they are dealing with some injuries already. Star receiver A.J. Brown currently is out while dealing with a hamstring injury. Fellow superstar DeVonta Smith was knocked out of the Week 3 action after a dirty play, and his status is unclear at this point. Britain Covey also is dealing with an injury of his own after breaking a bone in his shoulder.
Philadelphia's receiver depth has taken a major hit, and because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department proposed that the Eagles sign former first-round pick Corey Davis.
"Add Now: (wide receiver) Corey Davis," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles were thin at wide receiver heading into the season, and that issue gets amplified with the report that A.J. Brown could miss 'a couple of weeks' with a hamstring injury. Picking up a veteran like Davis, who could also fill the third wide receiver role when Brown gets back, wouldn't be a bad idea.
"The 29-year-old took a year off from football last season, but he applied for reinstatement this past offseason and had a 500-yard campaign in 2022. It couldn't hurt to add him to the practice squad at least."
Davis is a former top pick by the Tennessee Titans who hasn't played in a game since 2022. He has attempted to make a return, and he could at least provide the Eagles with a cheap option with upside.
