Eagles Named Landing Spot For 'High-Reward' Free Agent
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of cap space at their disposal right now if they want to make another move in free agency.
Philadelphia clearly is still looking around, as shown by the team bringing in three defensive tackles ahead of training camp. If the Eagles look elsewhere, there are other talented players out there still looking for new homes, somehow. USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff shared a list of the 10 best free agents still available and one that is pretty surprising is 26-year-old safety Julian Blackmon. Brinkerhoff floated the Eagles as a possible landing spot.
"No. 4. Julian Blackmon, S (2024 team: Colts)," Brinkerhoff said. "Blackmon played through a shoulder injury in 2024, which forced him to switch positions in an effort to limit contact. Avoiding contact on a football field is a difficult task, but Blackmon should return to form following an offseason surgery.
"At just 26 years old, the former Colts safety figures to be a low-risk, high-reward move. Depending on the deal being offered, Blackmon can land with a rebuilding squad like the Panthers or ink a one-year, prove-it deal with a team like the Eagles. Landing Spots: Panthers, Steelers, Eagles."
Blackmon is just 26 years old and he spent the last five years with the Indianapolis Colts. He racked up seven interceptions over the last two years in 31 games. Injuries have played a role in his young career, but he has plenty of talent and can help a team. A move for him would be somewhat comparable to the Eagles' signing of Azeez Ojulari this offseason. Ojulari also has all of the talent in the world but has been bitten by the injury bug. If the Eagles want to make a move, this would be a very good one.