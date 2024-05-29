Eagles Named One Of NFL's 'Most Improved' Teams After Impressive Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been busy this offseason and it seems to be paying off.
The 2024 National Football League season still is a few months away, but the Eagles already are getting plenty of praise and recognition. Philadelphia had a terrible end to the 2023 season and has responded in a major way through free agency and the draft.
Philadelphia's offseason has been so good that it even was named the second-most improved team this offseason by NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha.
"All the chaos that festered around the Eagles late last season has been eclipsed by another strong offseason. Let’s start with the coaches. Having Kellen Moore calling plays on offense and Vic Fangio running the defense will make Nick Sirianni’s job as head coach much easier. The signing of running back Saquon Barkley gives the offense another dynamic weapon while the defense added a disruptive edge rusher in Bryce Huff (to replace Haason Reddick) and a critical leader in the secondary (safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns to the team after spending last year in Detroit).
"Philadelphia also killed it in the draft once again. The squad needed more help for a woeful pass defense and ultimately landed two stellar defensive backs with its first two picks (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean). The Eagles still need to figure out how to avoid what led to their implosion in 2023. But they have enough talent to think a return to the top of the NFC East is a likelihood."
There still is time left this offseason and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Eagles make another move or two, but things are looking up in Philadelphia.
