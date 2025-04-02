Eagles Named 'Perfect' Fit For This Milton Williams Replacement In NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles still project to have a great defense in 2025, but the unit has more holes now than when we last saw them. Most notably, the Eagles lost stud defensive tackle Milton Williams to the New England Patriots in free agency.
Thus, it wouldn't be surprising to see Philly use the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a defensive tackle. And ESPN's Matt Bowen believes the defending champs could do just that, as he recently named Ole Miss prospect Walter Nolen a "perfect" fit at 32nd overall.
"The Eagles could add more disruptive talent to the defensive front with Nolen, an explosive mover who can create backfield havoc," Bowen wrote in a piece published Monday. "His tape is loaded with impact plays (6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last season), and he'd give coordinator Vic Fangio another interior defender with three-down ability. That's important now that Philly has lost Milton Williams in free agency."
Nolen is listed at 6-foot-4, 296 pounds. He possesses legitimate pass-rushing upside, which is a must from D-tackles in a Fangio defense.
With all that said, the Eagles could go in multiple directions with their first-round pick. And nobody would be shocked if general manager Howie Roseman trades out of the first round entirely.
Thankfully, all of these questions will be answered when the draft starts on Thursday, April 24.
