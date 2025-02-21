Eagles Named Top Destination For $70 Million Saints Star
The Philadelphia Eagles may need to add a pass rusher or two this offseason.
With Zack Baun, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat all heading to free agency, it seems like a near given that the Eagles will another EDGE if they can’t bring all three back.
There are going to be some pretty great options available in free agency starting in March and USA Today’s Jacob Camenker called the Eagles the top landing spot for New Orleans Saints 25-year-old Chase Young.
“If the Eagles lose Josh Sweat in free agency, they may take a swing on a high-upside player like Young, who will only be 26 during the 2025 NFL season. Young hasn't yet developed into a double-digit sack artist as many expected after his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020, but he had 66 pressures with the Saints last season (seventh-most at his position, per PFF).”
Young is a former Pro Bowler and was the 2020 National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’s still young and is projected to land a four-year deal worth over $70 million by Spotrac.
The Eagles’ defense is going to likely take a hit this offseason, but adding someone like Young to Vic Fangio’s system could be a great way to keep the defense as one of the best in football in 2025.
This would be a great move if Philadelphia were to lose someone like Sweat. Should the Eagles go after Young?
