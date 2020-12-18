Eagles Need Help from Everyone to Prevent These Arizona Ghosts from Haunting Them

The Cardinals have three very talented WRs, and the Eagles are undermanned in secondary, so a strong pass rush will be required to help slow them down

Just days before Christmas, the Eagles will be visited by three ghosts, all receivers for the Arizona Cardinals.

There’s the ghost of pass-catchers past, Larry Fitzgerald, the ghost of pass-catchers present, DeAndre Gibson, and, finally, the ghost of pass-catchers future, Christian Kirk.

And they will do it without the leader of their secondary, their leading tackler, and one of just four Eagles to have an interception this year, safety Rodney McLeod.

McLeod tore an ACL in last week’s win over the New Orleans and will miss the final three games, beginning Sunday (4:05 p.m.) against the Cardinals.

“It's such a gut punch when a respected player like Rodney, who is a very productive leader for us, has had a really outstanding year; when you lose him for the game, but you also find out that you lose him for the season, everybody feels that,” said Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. “Increases the urgency for the guys that have to replace him. They have to step up to be able to fill those gaps, not just on a one-game basis but for a rest-of-the-week basis.”

Filling McLeod’s free safety spot could be a time share between Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace and perhaps even Grayland Arnold, who is battling a hamstring injury that has limited in practice this week. Schwartz wasn’t saying who it would be, specifically.

Also, the Eagles will be without one of their starting cornerbacks in Avonte Maddox (knee), and the status of the other starter, Darius Slay (concussion), is also up in the air, though he was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Backup corner Michael Jacquet is also battling a hamstring injury.

So, what’s the game plan for Arizona’s ghostly receivers

“I can’t tell you that,” said safety/cornerback Jalen Mills. “I could say this, though, we have a great game plan in. Coach Schwartz has really put us in good positions to be able to make plays against this offense.”

Whatever the Eagle do, Mills will have a big role in it. So, too, though will likely be some unheralded players like Kevon Seymour.

“Everybody knows the situation with Rodney,” said Mills, who is second on the team in tackles with 92, two behind McLeod’s total. “Who knows about the situation with Slay, but as far as it when it goes to those younger guys, they know the standard. The standard has always been a high standard in the room regardless of who’s ever out there, whether it’s the first string, the second string or third string.

“As far as the preparation goes, how to take care of their bodies and being in their playbook, they know the standard. Coming this Sunday, this a great opportunity for those guys to showcase that.”

It’s tough duty regardless.

Fitzgerald used to be one of the best in the game. Now 37, he is still a contributor with 45 catches for 346. Though he is still looking for his first touchdown this year, he has 120 in his career and he’s always killed the Eagles. In eight career games against them, he has 47 receptions for 744 yards and eight TDs.

Hopkins is one of the game’s best right now. He is once again over 1,000 yards receiving for the sixth time in his eight years in the league and has over 100 yards in six games this year. D-Hop has 94 receptions for 1,155 and five touchdowns and went for 136 yards on nine catches in last week’s win over the New York Giants.

Then there’s Kirk, who looks like a superstar of the future. A second-round pick in 2018, he has six touchdowns with 38 receptions and 512 yards.

Slowing this trio down will also require the Eagles’ pass rush to be as dominant as it has been throughout much of the season. They sacked Saints QB Taysom Hill five times last week and their defensive line leads the NFL in sacks. As a team, the Eagles are second in the league with 43.

“It’s a tremendous group, one of the best in the league, if not the best,” said Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier in the week. “Relentless, physical, tough. The more you watch the more nervous you get as a play caller and head coach because they’re getting up field and disruptive on every snap. Regardless of the score they’re coming after you. We’ll have a heckuva challenge trying to slow them down.”

It will certainly take as many hands as possible to prevent these Cardinals ghosts from haunting the Eagles as they seek to win their fifth game of the season.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.