Eagles Need To Watch 49ers Closely Right Now
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best quarterbacks in football and luckily, he's under contract right now.
Philadelphia handed Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million deal that will go through the 2027 season. There's a potential out in the deal after the 2027 season ends before a $47 million cap hit in 2028. Since Hurts got his deal, prices for quarterbacks unsurprisingly has only gotten more expensive. For example, the San Francisco 49ers inked Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN Sources: 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy are finalizing a five-year, $265 million contract," Schefter shared.
That makes Hurts' deal look like a steal. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Purdy is a very talented quarterback, but he isn't at the same level as Hurts. The Eagles are fortunate that Hurts is already under contract, but they should already be thinking of 2027 and beyond. If the Eagles are going to want to keep him around into the future, they're going to have to keep an eye on the 49ers and other teams right now as they hand out these big deals and obviously follow the trend.
The Eagles' front office is the best in the business and clearly that was shown by getting out in front of a deal for Hurts. In comparison to some of the wild deals around the league, Hurts' deal looks like a discount. But, that won't be the case forever.
