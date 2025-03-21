Eagles New Addition Already Has Big Expectations
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't made as splashy additions this offseason as last year, like Saquon Barkley, but that doesn't mean that there isn't some serious talent coming to town.
One guy who recently inked a deal with the Eagles is 26-year-old linebacker Josh Uche. The 2020 second-round pick spent the first four full seasons of his career with the New England Patriots and then was traded during the 2024 season to the Kansas City Chiefs.
He only had two sacks in 2024 and three sacks in 2023, but he had 11.5 sacks in 2022 with the Patriots. Uche has the upside and now the Eagles will put him on a defense that has Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, and Azeez Ojulari among others. He's young and on a one-year, prove-it deal.
It wouldn't be a shock at all to see him have a big year.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper made a list of eight players with the best chance to outproduce their contracts and had Uche on his list.
"If the Eagles are going to hit big on a 2025 free agent value signing like they did with Baun last year, Uche is a good bet. He is cheap. He had an 11 1/2-sack season with the Patriots in 2022. He will be playing alongside one of the best defensive tackles in football in Jalen Carter. And we saw in 2024 what kind of impact Carter had on his teammates, including Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat, both of whom left in free agency. The big question with Uche is whether he can earn playing time in a deep edge rusher room in Philly. Nolan Smith Jr., Bryce Huff and Jalyx Hunt all return. The Eagles also signed Azeez Ojulari to a one-year deal in free agency."
Don't sleep on Uche.
