Eagles' Newest Star Has Hints Of Ex-Colt
The Philadelphia Eagles have made yet another high-value pick.
Philadelphia used its first pick of the National Football League Drafton Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell on Thursday night. The Eagles followed that move up by selecting safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas in the second round, as shared on social media by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Texas safety Andrew Mukuba to the Eagles," Schultz said.
Mukuba is an intriguing prospect. He is a ball-hawk who racked up five interceptions in 2024 with Texas and had six overall in his four college seasons. He's a talented young player and Bleacher Report's scouting department compared him to former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
"The Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas S Andrew Mukuba with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Bleacher Report said. "Andrew Mukuba is an athletic defensive back with the versatility and instincts to be a playmaker in the secondary. At 6'0" and 186 pounds, he combines good length with impressive twitch and a burst out of breaks, making him an ideal fit as a deep safety or in coverage roles. Mukuba's ball-hawk tendencies and ability to track and react to passes in the air have made him a standout in coverage, while his physicality and willingness in the run game further enhance his value as a prospect...
"Grade: 7.0 (High-Level Backup / Potential Starter — 3rd Round). Overall Rank: 101. Position Rank: S9. Pro Comparison: Julian Blackmon."
