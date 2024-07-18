Eagles Newly-Acquired Playmaker Called Cut Candidate In Training Camp
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason but now they have some tough decisions to make.
Training camp will kick off soon and that means that competition for roster spots also is about to begin. There will be some position battles to keep a close eye on and the No. 3 receiver spot already has been one that has been mentioned.
The Eagles have some question marks at the position and right now it seems like the most likely options to fill the spot are either Parris Campbell or John Ross. The Eagles always could add another veteran option, but those two are the most likely internal candidates at this point.
While this is the case, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro listed Ross as one veteran on the roster bubble with training camp coming up.
"WR John Ross: The former first-round pick is a great story," Zangaro said. "Ross hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 and even officially retired but he started his comeback on a tryout basis with the Eagles in rookie camp and earned a roster spot. The speedster might be a long shot but the Eagles don’t have great depth at receiver either. So maybe Ross can resurrect his career at age 28."
Ross is someone to watch out for but it really is unclear what he will do in training camp as he hasn't played a National Football League game since 2021. The overall roster picture should start to get a little clearer over the next few weeks, though.
More NFL: Eagles Star Due For Extension But Future Is Uncertain After Trade Rumors