EAGLES NFL DRAFT PREVIEW: Interior Offensive Linemen

It could be time to find the eventual replacements for center Jason Kelce and RG Brandon Brooks' and this year's draft offers some strong talent at both positions

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will get their right guard back in 2021 as Brandon Brooks returns from an Achilles tear last June and missed the entire season.

He will turn 32 in August and has had three major surgeries in the past three years, two for Achilles tears, though on two different ankles, and another on a shoulder.

Throw in a contract restructure that lowered Brooks’ salary-cap charge in 2021 but takes a giant leap to $19.4 million in 2022, and it’s safe to say the Eagles need to find his replacement sooner rather than later.

Isaac Seumalo, who wasn't 100 percent after hurrying back from last year’s knee surgery, will man the LG position.

Nate Herbig got valuable playing time last season and will be the top reserve with Sua Opeta and Matt Pryor in the guard mix as well.

Maybe someone like Jack Driscoll could slide into the position if needed, but the interior of the offensive line is a clear need, especially considering that center Jason Kelce’s eventual replacement may not be on the roster unless Luke Juriga continues to develop.

There are several good interior linemen in this draft, as well as solid centers, but in what round would be the right round for the Eagles to take one?

First-round talents Alijah Vera-Tucker of Southern California and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater are considered tackles in this draft but can move inside to guard. You won’t find them listed among the IOL candidates in this preview, however.

BUILDING THE PERFECT IOL:

Pass blocking – Wyatt Davis, Ohio State: He has a knee injury that needs to be checked out, but he is arguably the best pass-protecting guard in the country, allowing just 11 pressures, most of which came against unblocked blitzes or stunts. At 6-3, 315, he is as sturdy as they come in the passing game.

Run blocking – Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater: The top-ranked center by the NFL Draft Bible, Meinerz played guard only in college, so an adjustment period may be required for him, but not when it comes time to winning one-on-one matchups in the run game.

Best intangibles – Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma: The scouting report may say below-average length, but Humphrey is praised by teammates and coaches for being an outstanding leader with a high football IQ that allows him to make all the calls along the OL. He is considered a solid, safe selection who should become a longtime starter.

Get-off – Kendrick Green, Illinois: With the ability to explode out of his stance, Green had 14 big-time blocks this past season, which was tied for the most in the country though he did it in just eight games. He’s an accomplished guard who could transition to center if necessary.

Physicality – Landon Dickerson, Alabama: The center has had two ACL tears in different seasons as well as an ankle injury but has the size (6-6, 326) and brute force to get the job done in all aspects of the game. It’s easy to see on tape just how much he enjoys destroying defenders.

Toughness – Trey Smith, Tennessee: Overcame the death of his mother in high school due to congestive heart failure then was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs after being named to the SEC’s all-freshman team when he played eight games at right guard and four at left tackle. In 2018, his season was halted after seven games because doctors thought the blood clots had returned but determined it was just scarring from the previous clots and he has started 23 of the Volunteers’ 24 games since earning the Jason Witten Award for leadership on the field and community service off the field, as well as the Fritz Pollard Trophy for extraordinary courage and community values.

EAGLE MAVEN TOP 10:

Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Kendrick Green, Illinois

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Deontay Brown, Alabama

Aaron Brooks, Notre Dame

Sleeper: Sardarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Boom or bust: Trey Smith, Tennessee

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.