Eagles' Nick Sirianni Addresses $51M Star's Role With Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading towards one of their most important games of the season on Sunday.
Philadelphia has won its last four games and will take on the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon on the road with a chance to move to 7-2 on the season. The Eagles will face a Cowboys team without star quarterback Dak Prescott, but they can't take their rival lightly.
A win would be massive for the Eagles' playoff chances while also giving Dallas a critical blow that it may not be able to recover from.
It'll be a big game, and some have wondered how much time 26-year-old defensive end Bryce Huff will see. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Philadelphia this past offseason but the season hasn't gone as planned.
Huff played in just 11 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week due to a hand injury, but some have wondered if something else is going on. There were some trade rumors, but he didn't end up getting moved.
Now, it'll be interesting to see what his role looks like against the Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni claimed that Huff is "still in the mix" for the team, according to PHLY's Zach Berman.
"Nick Sirianni said Bryce Huff is 'still in the mix' with the other pass rushers, Eagles will continue to rotate," Berman posted. "He also said Jalyx Hunt has impressed in practice and could soon earn a role, too."
Huff will be someone to watch for on Sunday.
