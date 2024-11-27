Eagles' Nick Sirianni Addresses Loss Of Pro Bowler Brandon Graham
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly got some rough news this past week despite a big win.
Philadelphia was able to come out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for its seventh straight win, but it still didn't have a great day. Unfortunately, beloved Eagles Pro Bowler Brandon Graham suffered torn triceps and will miss the rest of the season.
The Eagles already have been actively looking for ways to add more depth to the franchise and claimed Charles Harris off waivers and signed KJ Henry to the practice squad. Philadelphia certainly has been busy but it still is sad to lose Graham for the rest of the season in what could be his final with the organization.
Graham announced that he was planning to retire after the season, although he walked back the comments slightly earlier in the season.
It's sad that he won't appear in any more action the rest of the season and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about how big of a loss Graham is on 94WIP Sportsradio on Wednesday.
"When you're replacing a stud like BG, it's never just one guy," Sirianni said. "BG knows how much I need him and I told him...We need him to be a part of it. He's one of the best teammates that you could imagine. You can't have a bad day around Brandon Graham."
Philadelphia has won seven straight games and has a chance to do something special this year. Hopefully they can do so for Graham.
