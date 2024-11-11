Eagles' Nick Sirianni Ahead Of Legend Bill Belichick In This Way
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to find ways to win games.
There has been a lot of negative chatter about the Eagles and, specifically head coach Nick Sirianni all season. Even when the Eagles are winning games, there has been a lot of negative talk about this team.
Philadelphia should be starting to turn some people's heads, though. The Eagles have had some struggles certainly but now are in first place in the NFC East with an impressive 7-2 record. Philadelphia has won five straight games after taking down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and has an inside track to a playoff spot now.
Things are looking up, and Sirianni has been solid. There were a lot of rumors earlier this season about the possibility of Philadelphia moving on from him. There even was talk about bringing in legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
One thing that likely would surprise fans is the fact that Sirianni actually has a higher winning percentage than Belichick. Sirianni has the ninth-best winning percentage by a National Football League head coach in league history at .683. Belichick is at No. 20 at .647.
That's not to say that Sirianni is a better coach than Belichick, but he certainly hasn't gotten the credit that he deserves. A coach can't just luck into wins at that rate. Philadelphia is in a good spot and he is part of the reason why.
Hopefully, the Eagles can continue to find ways to rack up wins.
More NFL: Eagles Superstar Jalen Hurts Makes History In Win Over Cowboys