Eagles' Nick Sirianni Gets Legendary Comparison After Super Bowl LIX
There was a time during the 2024 National Football League season in which there was speculation about the possibility of replacing Nick Sirianni with New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick.
The Eagles started the season off with a 2-2 record and decided to roll with the team as constructed and didn't do anything rash. Clearly, that was the right call and Philadelphia now is your Super Bowl LIX champion.
Sirianni has gotten a lot of heat despite doing pretty much nothing but winning in Philadelphia. He currently is ranked at No. 5 in all-time winning percentage by a head coach at .706. The only people ahead of Sirianni on the list are Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen.
Philadelphia made the right call with Sirianni. There was a time in which some wondered if Belichick could replace Sirianni. Now that he's a champion, Colin Cowherd compared Sirianni to Belichick on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."
"Philly humiliated Patrick Mahomes," Cowherd said. "They could not block the Eagles. I mean, Saquon Barkley was almost irrelevant. The "Tush Push" was his most activity. The D-Line and the total defense, it makes Nick Sirianni this morning look like Belichick."
There was a time in which Sirianni's future in Philadelphia was in question. Now, there certainly isn't any reason for him to go anywhere. Philadelphia is lucky to have him. Although there surely will be negative talk about him again at some point, he will always be a Philadelphia champion.
