Eagles' Nick Sirianni Gives Hope That AJ Brown Won't Miss Significant Time
Will the Philadelphia Eagles be without the services of arguably their top offensive playmaker for the foreseeable future?
Philadelphia suffered its first loss of the season on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons in disappointing fashion. The Eagles fell apart toward the end of the game and Atlanta ultimately pulled away.
The Eagles offense didn't look as good as it did Week 1, and this isn't too surprising as receiver A.J. Brown missed the contest with a hamstring injury. Brown told ESPN's Lisa Salters that he's expecting to be out for a few weeks, but head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't go as far as to say that yet, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
"The Eagles played without wide receiver A.J. Brown in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons, and Brown suggested that the team is going to continue playing without him for a while," Alper said. "Brown told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he will miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t confirm that during his postgame press conference, however.
“We’ll see. We’ll see,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t know that yet. You know I won’t give you that information yet because I don’t know. We’ll see how that goes.”
The fact that Sirianni wouldn't confirm Brown's prognosis at least gives a little bit of hope. Maybe Brown's hamstring will react better than he expects, and a return will be sooner than a few weeks. Hopefully, that ends up being the case.
