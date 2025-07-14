Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes On Explicit Rant Defending Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the top overall quarterbacks in football and there continues to be odd conversations about him.
Jalen Hurts is just 26 years old, has already won a Super Bowl and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award, and is one of the best dual-threat options out there in the league right now. While this is the case, the discourse around him seems to trend negatively. It's like his rushing ability and the weapons around him hurt his stock whereas those types of attributes help others.
Hurts has been a polarizing quarterback to rank and ESPN even dropped a column ranking the top quarterbacks in the league and somehow had him all the way down at No. 9.
It's not every day you can get a 26-year-old signal-caller like Hurts.
Head coach Nick Sirianni certainly agrees and defended his guy.
"That's (explicit)," Sirianni said in regards to the criticism Hurts receives.
“I mean, he plays the most important position in all sports,” Sirianni said. “And it's the most ultimate team game there is. And what I admire about him is his selflessness of doing anything we need to do to win...
"I mean, obviously, anybody who plays quarterback is going to want to throw it 50 times a game. But he'll do anything. If he has to throw 50 times a game, he's ready to do that. If he has to hand it off 50 times a game, he's ready to do that.”
The Eagles have a guy that has proved that he can win a Super Bowl. What else can you ask for out of a guy? Especially when that Super Bowl win was over the widely-believed to be No. 1 quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes?
