Eagles' Nick Sirianni Has Message For Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl Berth
The Philadelphia Eagles have been counted out a lot this season and yet they are one win away from hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Philadelphia regrouped after the 2023 season came to a disappointing end. The Eagles were upset in the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia took the offseason in stride and made a handful of additions, including Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun.
It seems like everything has completely worked out for the Eagles at this point. Philadelphia took down the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game and will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.
There have been times throughout the season when there only was negative chatter about this team. Philadelphia was 2-2 entering its Week 5 bye week and then completely turned things around. Two people who specifically have felt the pressure this year have been head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. It must've felt good for the duo to quiet the noise for a short time.
After the game, Sirianni had a message for Hurts.
"How about our quarterback," Sirianni said. "How about our quarterback? He's a stud. I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don't doubt him. All he does is win."
He's not far off there. Hurts pretty much does just win and he shined in the NFC Championship Game with the lights bright. Hurts finished the game with 246 passing yards and a passing touchdown. He also had 16 rushing yards to go along with three rushing touchdowns. He's a superstar and is one win away from being immortalized in Eagles history forever.
