Eagles' Nick Sirianni Has Perfect Take On Offseason Losses
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to look the same by the time the 2025 National Football League season gets here but it doesn't sound like head coach Nick Sirianni is worried.
Philadelphia lost some key pieces from the Super Bowl LIX team. Guys like Darius Slay, Josh Sweat, Milton Willians, Mekhi Becton, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell, and Oren Burks all are going to be playing elsewhere the the 2025 season opens up. Brandon Graham also announced his retirement.
It's sad to see some guys go, but Sirianni shared that he's "excited" for opportunities that have been created for some of the guys thanks to the losses.
"When you're in a program that has been successful, what you notice about the guys that have been waiting for their opportunity to play or new faces that are coming in, getting an opportunity to play on the Philadelphia Eagles, there's just hunger and so I'm excited about the new faces that are going to be able to contribute and get their opportunity to do some things with the loss of some of these guys," Sirianni said as shared by the team. "It's really a great challenge and a great opportunity for a lot of these guys to go out there. I know I'll see hunger and desire and just this, 'Hey, now it's my turn to go out there and perform.'"
Philadelphia isn't going to look exactly the same, but it will be just fine next year.
