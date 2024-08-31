Eagles' Nick Sirianni Has 'Pretty High Bar To Clear' To Avoid Being Fired
The Philadelphia Eagles have some high hopes entering the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Philadelphia seems to be in a great spot and has been mentioned among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this season. The Eagles don't have any major holes on the roster and have one of the most dynamic rosters in the league.
The Eagles clearly have high expectations heading into the season and if they fail to live up to them, major changes could be on the way. The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia even said that head coach Nick Sirianni has a "pretty high bar to clear" in order to keep his job for the 2025 season.
"It’s also highly unorthodox. ESPN reported earlier this offseason that the Eagles were one of the teams that 'discussed' hiring Bill Belichick," Kapadia said. "They decided against exploring the possibility further because such a move would have meant handing the entire organization over to the head coach. With Sirianni, they are essentially doing the opposite. Meanwhile, he goes into the season knowing he has a pretty high bar to clear to keep his job in 2025.
"Remember, Doug Pederson went into the 2017 season knowing that his job was on the line, and he responded by leading the Eagles to their only Super Bowl title in franchise history. Seven years later, Sirianni finds himself in a similar spot, and the organization is banking on this experiment to yield similar results. If that doesn’t happen, everyone knows who will take the blame."
The Eagles had a brutal end to the 2023 season. If that level of play carries over to the 2024 campaign, changes could be on the way,
More NFL: Chiefs Land Ex-Eagles Defender After Surprisingly Getting Cut, Per Insider