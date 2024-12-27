Eagles' Nick Sirianni Hints About Jalen Hurts' Status For Cowboys Game
Will the Philadelphia Eagles have star quarterback Jalen Hurts for their upcoming Week 17 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys?
The Eagles will face off against the Cowboys on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and it doesn't sound like Hurts will be ready to go. He has missed practice this week after suffering a concussion in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders and head coach Nick Sirianni made it sound like he won't be ready to go, as shared by ESPN's Tim McManus.
"Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol and 'It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week.' McManus shared. "Looking like Kenny Pickett Sunday against the Cowboys."
Pickett saw action in Week 16 against the Commanders. The former first-round pick completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception against Washington. He started for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last two years and went 14-10 over that stretch.
Now, the Eagles likely will turn to him in a pivotal matchup against the Cowboys. A win in either of the next two games will give the Eagles the NFC East crown and a home playoff game. A loss for Dallas and a win for the Commanders would at least leave the door slightly open for Washington to make a run at the division.
Hopefully, the Eagles will be able to get Hurts back on the field in the near future.
