Eagles' Nick Sirianni Named NFL's 4th-Best Head Coach
What a difference a year makes.
At this point last year, there was plenty of buzz about Nick Sirianni's future with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were coming off a disappointing finish in the 2023 season and speculation was running rampant about Sirianni. There were even rumors about the possibility of Bill Belichick coming to town.
The noise only grew louder as the Eagles started the season 2-2. Philadelphia turned things around, though, and went on to win Super Bowl LIX. Sirianni earned a contract extension this offseason and now the perception around him and the team overall is completely different.
So much so that Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin ranked Sirianni as the fourth-best head coach in the National Football League.
"No. 4) Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles," Austin said. "Nick Sirianni’s run with the Eagles has been nothing short of remarkable. In just four seasons, he’s led the team to two Super Bowl appearances, won a championship, and made the playoffs every year. Sirianni’s career postseason record stands at 6-3, and his 70.6 percent regular-season winning percentage puts him among the best in the game. While general manager Howie Roseman gets much of the credit (and rightfully so), Sirianni has maximized the talent he’s been given.
"It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Sirianni, who ended up on the hot seat after a late-season collapse in 2023. He made several significant changes to his coaching staff, buying himself time and showing that he’s adaptable and capable of resetting a team’s culture. His resiliency and willingness to change kept Philadelphia among the NFL’s best and paid off in a big way."
It should be another big year for Philadelphia and Sirianni has proved that he's the guy for the job.
