Eagles' Nick Sirianni Raves About Exciting Rookie With Sky-High Potential
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason with a clear goal of upgrading the secondary
Philadelphia did just that throughout the 2024 National Football League Draft. The Eagles selected top cornerback prospects Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and seem to be in a significantly better place than they were in.
Mitchell has impressed throughout camp but DeJean didn't get as big of an opportunity to do so as he dealt with a hamstring injury.
He was able to return to the field in Philadelphia's preseason action against the Minnesota Vikings and certainly impressed head coach Nick Sirianni.
"After missing most of training camp and the preseason with a hamstring injury, Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean got on the field for the preseason finale on Saturday. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni liked what he saw," Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith said.
“I saw him make a couple of really good plays,” Sirianni said. “I thought he looked fast and physical out there. Made a couple of tackles that I thought were really good. Had a penalty that we’re going to want back that negated an interception on the first drive, but it was good to get him out there playing meaningful snaps seeing that hadn’t played in this preseason. I thought there were some good things. There are going to be some things to clean up. But it was good to have him out there because he’s talented and we’re excited about his potential."
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team and it sounds like DeJean will play a big role.
