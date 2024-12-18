Eagles' Nick Sirianni Raves About Polarizing Star
The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough week last week but it still resulted in one of the most important wins of the season.
Philadelphia took down the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers in convincing fashion, 27-13. The Eagles specifically dominated late in the game to take the ball out of Russell Wilson's hand and to give Philadelphia its 10th straight win and 12th win over the season overall.
The Eagles had a tough week prior to the win thanks to all of the noise swirling around the team. AJ Brown made a comment about the offense that was construed as a shot at Jalen Hurts after the team took down the Carolina Panthers the week before. It led to an avalanche of comments -- both from players on the team and people not in the organization.
Brown and Hurts certainly silenced the noise with their performance against Pittsburgh. Head coach Nick Sirianni had nothing but good things to say about Brown's leadership afterward.
“A.J. is one of the best people we have on this team," Sirianni said. "Just know he deeply cares about being a great football player. I know he deeply cares about his teammates. And I get to see that on a daily basis. A.J. has been phenomenal since the day he stepped foot onto this team.
"Man, I think the way he's played elevates everybody. The way he plays football elevates everybody. Everyone leads a little differently. There is also a reason that A.J. has the ‘C’ on his chest. So everyone leads a little bit differently. A.J. is a great player, great leader, great person.”
The Eagles certainly are lucky to have Brown on the team and now they will look for their 11th straight win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
