Eagles' Nick Sirianni's Job Security Will Be Determined By This Factor
Will the Philadelphia Eagles end up making organizational changes after the 2024 National Football League season?
If the Eagles are able to get back on track after a rough end to the 2023 season, but that likely won't be the case. Philadelphia has a loaded roster and is built to win now. The Eagles have a real chance to do so in 2024 and if they can live up to expectations, major changes likely won't be on the way.
This might not end up being the case if the Eagles get bounced from the playoffs early again, though. FanSided's Jake Beckman predicted that head coach Nick Sirianni's job could be on the line without a deep playoff run.
"Nick Sirianni has made it to the playoffs every year of his tenure as the Eagles head coach and that seemed like it was a big selling point for him to keep his job after the 2023 season," Beckman said. "The thing is, in two of those years, his teams were boat-raced by Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. In 2021 the Eagles lost 31-15 (as the first ever seventh seed) and in 2023 they lost 32-9. Just terrible.
"Nick’s gone if that happens again. The Eagles’ roster is built to win and Nick cannot afford to have them lose. Winning 11, 12, or 13 games would make the Eagles the No. 3 seed in the NFC and they would play a No. 6 seed which would be either the 10-7 (Los Angeles Rams) or the 10-7 (Dallas Cowboys)."
Beckman attempted to make some predictions about what the 2024 NFL season will hold, including seeding and playoff success. If the Eagles can't make a run, Sirianni's days in Philadelphia could be numbered.
