Eagles' Nick Sirianni Sounds Like Fan-Favorite Is Leaving
The Philadelphia Eagles have already made some tough decisions and there already has been a lot of chatter about another potential move.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been a great member of the organization for the last seven years but he has been in trade rumors throughout the offseason to this point. He has one year left on his four-year, $57 million deal. The Eagles have added some depth at tight end and Goedert is expensive.
In a perfect world, the Eagles would have him on the roster in 2025 as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl title. There's certainly a chance that could happen, but there's also a very real chance that he's playing elsewhere next year.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Goedert's status on Tuesday and wasn't very commital, as transcribed by PHLY's Zach Berman.
"Right now, he's on our football team," Sirianni said as transcribed by Berman. "Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We'll see how that plays out. He's a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. We want to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that's not the reality of the NFL."
That's not a guarantee by any means that Goedert will be moved, but it certainly sounds like he could be on his way out of town. Specifically saying "right now" he's on the team makes it sound like that could change.
If his time in Philadelphia is coming to an end, he will be missed.