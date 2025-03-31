Eagles' Nick Sirianni Takes Hard Stance On Big Vote
The Philadelphia Eagles have been talked about a lot recently and not just for their success in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now the team is preparing for the 2025 National Football League Draft. One thing that will make preparations more difficult is the fact that the Eagles may be without one of their most dominant plays next year.
The "Tush Push" has been widely discussed this offseason. The Green Bay Packers are leading the charge in trying to get the play banned. It's unclear if the attempt will work. But, head coach Nick Sirianni talked about it with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"Spoke to Nick Sirianni today on the tush-push vote," Garafolo shared. "With a grin, he said: 'We’ll see how it goes. All I will say about it is (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen, and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are in the (head coach) position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the #Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.'"
This is pretty fair from Sirianni. Kellen Moore, for example, led the offense last year and certainly had success with the "Tush Push."
It's a quarterback sneak with players pushing from the back. Every team has the same access that the Eagles do. It's not their fault other teams can't replicate the success. Why ban it?
More NFL: Steelers Reveal Why They Signed Eagles Fan-Favorite