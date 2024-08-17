Eagles' Nick Sirianni Takes Hard Stance On Kenny Pickett's Future With Team
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to take a hard look at the roster in the near future.
There isn't too much time left until the 2024 National Football League season kicks off. After what has felt like an exceptionally long offseason, the new campaign now is just a few weeks away. Philadelphia is a team to watch out for this year and is one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl.
The Eagles struggled down the stretch in 2023 but spent the offseason upgrading the roster. Philadelphia made some major splashes but also added depth around the corners of the roster. Philadelphia even upgraded the backup quarterback position by acquiring former first-round pick Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Some have speculated recently that Tanner McKee could take over the backup quarterback spot after a strong offseason, but head coach Nick Sirianni shut down the speculation, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
"Eagles HC Nick Sirianni reiterated after Thursday night's preseason game that Kenny Pickett is their backup to Jalen Hurts," Meirov said. "Pickett went 11/13 for 67 yards with four sacks, while QB3 Tanner McKee finished 15/19 for 140 yards with zero sacks in the win over New England."
While McKee has looked solid in a small sample size, it sounds like the plan still is that Pickett will be the Eagles' backup quarterback when the 2024 campaign kicks off in a few weeks.
