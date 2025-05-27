Eagles ‘No-Brainer’ Would Add Superstar CB
We’re at a point in the offseason in which things slow down and speculation picks up.
There are plenty of guys who could be in the move in the near future and June 1st is the next big day to watch out for. There have been a handful of cuts across the league with June-1st designations. Once June 1st passes, there will be more cap space to go around for some teams.
The Philadelphia Eagles are of course going to be a team to watch. Philadelphia’s front office is one of the most aggressive in the league. If the right move comes around, It wouldn’t be a shock to see them get something done. For example, last year, the Eagles landed Jahan Dotson late to add receiver depth.
Could they get a deal done this offseason? CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford speculated that it would be a “no-brainer” if the Eagles go after Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Crawford said. "Adding a seven-time Pro Bowler to a locker room coming off a Super Bowl title is a no-brainer for Howie Roseman if the details work out. With former 2024 first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell and 2023 fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo expected to start, Ramsey could take Ringo's spot and bolster a budding unit.
"The Eagles already made one head-turning move this offseason at the back end after trading away dependable safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. They drafted former Texas star Andrew Mukuba as his intended replacement."
This doesn’t seem likely. The Eagles have the makings of one of the best cornerback rooms in the league already. Adding someone like Ramsey would help, but it just doesn’t seem likely.
