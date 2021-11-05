EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Boston Scott Hoping to Get Hot Again

Brett Toth was brought back to the practice wafter being released from the 53-man roster two days earlier, and more

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni will be on the lookout for the hot hand, or in the case of the Eagles’ running backs, the hot legs.

Boston Scott had the hot hand so his scheduled reps on the first drive turned into more carries as Sunday’s game in Detroit rolled along. Scott had five carries for 21 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, on the Eagles’ first two drives in their 44-6 win over the Lions last week.

He finished with 12 runs for 60 yards and two scores.

“Just doing whatever’s asked of me,” said Scott on Thursday as the Eagles prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. “I feel we can all do whatever’s asked, whether that’s protect, whether that’s catching the ball, whether that’s running the ball, we can do whatever, so it’s just situational and from there when our number is called we go out there and our best to produce.”

And what about the hit hand his coach alluded to earlier in the week?

How eager is he to show early that it can be him once again?

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s just the competitor in me and everybody in that running back room will say the same thing. We’re all competitors, we all believe in ourselves and we want to help this team, so whenever we go out there, we’re going to do it the right way, do it the smart way, but give it everything we got every single play.”

UNSOCLITED ADVICE

If the Eagles win the toss on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni should take the ball and sent their offense out first.

Too many times they have deferred and allowed points right away, putting them in catch-up mode early.

So, why not take the ball, run it, and try to score for the lead, which would perhaps keep the run in play?

That’s not to say that the Eagles will run 46 times like they did in Detroit, but a balance of Jalen Hurts throws with about 25-30 runs could be a winning formula, especially because the Chargers’ run defense is near the bottom of the league.

But it should start with the coin toss.

RETURN OF TOTH

Offensive lineman Brett Toth was brought back to the practice squad on Thursday, two days after being cut from the 53-man roster to make room for cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr., whom the deal acquired at the trade deadline.

To make room on the practice squad, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James.

HIGHTOWER DEBUT?

There was a glimmer of hope for WR Jalen Reagor when he was a limited participant on Thursday, a day after his ankle injury prevented him from practicing. Fellow receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, however, missed his second straight practice.

If the Eagles are down JJAW, there’s a chance John Hightower could be elevated from the practice squad. If both Arega-Whiteside and Reagor are down, Hightower will definitely be brought up.

It would be the season debut for Hightower, a fifth-round pick last year when he had 10 catches on 29 targets for 167 yards.

In addition to Hightower, the Eagles also protected practice squad players Jordan Howard, Le’Raven Clark, and Elijah Riley.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s getting tight in there, man. But I think that just keeps all of us hungry, to be honest. It’s a production business, man. That’s the hard part about this game and this business that we’re in. You have to prove yourself each and every day and each and every week.

“So, when you see guys coming into the room, that makes the rest of us elevate our game even more, just understanding how this business works. It’s a good group. It’s a fun group to be around. Excited to just build with the guys we have in this room.” – Eagles safety Rodney McLeod regarding nine cornerbacks on the roster

