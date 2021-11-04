EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Davion Taylor 's Role Growing

The Eagles LB will be used more now that Eric Wilson was released, Jalen Hurts on his play of the game, and more

PHILADELPHIA – The more he plays, the more comfortable he gets.

Perhaps it is just that, the development of second-year linebacker Davion Taylor, for the Eagles’ release of Eric Wilson on Wednesday. Granted, the offseason free-agent signing did not perform well, but Taylor is playing and learning.

Though far from a finished product, Taylor has shown enough progress with each passing week that Wilson became expendable.

“He’s a great guy, he was a great leader,” said Taylor on Wednesday. “I learned a lot from him while he was here. Him not being in the locker room, I’m sad about it because I looked up to him as a veteran coming up in this league, but that’s how the business goes and now I’m ready to take up my opportunity and take advantage of that and continue to get better every week so I can become that guy now.”

Taylor’s snaps have been in the mid-30s for the past three weeks, with a career-high 39 coming against the Detroit Lions, against whom he made five tackles. In the past three games, he has had 15 tackles.

“I can only do so much on the practice field or in the facility, but when you get in a game where you actually have to hit people, where you’re playing violently, what you don’t do at practice, that has helped me grow each week, actually getting that contact and actually tackling people,” he said.

“Now I’m learning when to take that extra step for a tackle, when not to take that extra step. Every game, I’m catching every little thing I know I need to work on.”

Taylor’s season got off to a stilted start as he struggled to overcome a nagging calf injury, but now that he has, he is going to play and grow.

“I was real raw last year,” said Taylor, who did not play football in high school due to his Seventh Day Adventist religion. “This year, I’m still learning each week and I think it’s exciting. I see how good I can become. I’m still learning. There’s still some things I haven’t learned, things I’ll learn this week, next week.

“I never saw (being raw) as a bad thing. I saw it has an opportunity to get better and to see how good I can become in this league.”

PLAY OF GAME

For Shane Steichen, it was easy to identify what that was from the Eagles’ blowout win at Detroit. The offensive coordinator said it was quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 20-yard scramble on third-and-12 that came from the Eagles’ own 8-yard line on the team’s first possession of the second half.

It was the jumpstart to a 90-yard dive that gave the Eagles a 24-0 lead.

Hurts was asked about it on Wednesday and how he knows when he should run or continue looking downfield when a play starts to break down.

“Sometimes it’s stand in that barrel and make the throw, knowing you’re about to take one to the chin,” he said. “Sometimes you may have a free guy coming, maybe not enough time, and you make a play. I know there were a few times when that happened in the game.

“We had a guy coming off the edge, free. We had a looper coming back on that third down that you’re talking about. Just kind of made a play, and it worked for us, and we converted.”

WHY JASON KELCE PLAYS

On a tough day for pro athletes testing positive for COVID-19, with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Penguins star Sidney Crosby contracting the virus, Eagles center Jason Kelce was asked Wednesday how freeing it was to not have such tight restrictions I place this year.

“It’s certainly better than last year,” he said. “The cafeteria and the locker room are probably the only reason I’m still playing football. Getting to sit and talk around the guys and connect, whatever you want to call it that’s what’s really good about sports. Its been awesome doing that this year. It’s kind of back to what it used to be – somewhat.”

TOUCHY SUBJECT

It was just two weeks ago when DeVonta Smith talked about the close relationship he has with Henry Ruggs and how the two roomed together at Alabama and had each other’s backs.

Sadly, and tragically, a young woman and her dog died when Ruggs ran into them while reportedly doing 156 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol limit twice the legal amount in Nevada.

The Raiders wasted little time releasing Ruggs.

Smith likely won’t speak with reporters this week, but Hurts did, as he does every Wednesday, and he was asked about his former teammate at Alabama.

“I give my condolences to the family of the young lady that passed away,” he said. “It’s unfortunate to see a situation like that unfold and kind of leave it at that. It hurts my heart for everybody involved.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it as well.

“Without saying too much about our team meeting this morning, I addressed it in our team meeting,” he said. “Really more about the knowledge of it. Again, all I care about is that these guys are safe, and that's all our organization cares about, is that these guys are safe and they know the resources that they have."

INJURY UPDATE

The good news is that Anthony Harris appears to be on track to play Sunday against the Chargers after missing the last two games with injuries to his thumbs and groin. The safety was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The news wasn’t so good on the receiver front where Jalen Reagor (ankle) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) did not practice. Also not practicing were DTs Javon Hargrave (shoulder) and Fletcher Cox (knee/rest).

Limited were linebacker Shaun Bradley (shoulder), Jack Driscoll (thumb), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Jordan Mailata (elbow), and Zech McPhearson (hamstring).

QUOTE OF DAY

“I’d be careful about people saying (running the ball) is that the formula of success for us or is that your identity. In order to form an identity, you become predictable. I think at the end of the day that’s the last thing we want to be on Sundays…We have a good offensive line.

"We can definitely run the ball. We have good backs. We have a quarterback who can do it all. And I think we’re very fortunate in that regard to be able to do a lot of different things. I don’t like pigeonholing anything like this is what we’re going to do.” – Eagles center Jason Kelce

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.