EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Dak Prescott's Shoulder; Pederson Gives Team Day Off

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA - There’s some Dak drama in Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited during Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury suffered early against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Nobody expects the quarterback not to play when Dallas (7-7) travels to South Philly to try to wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the 7-7 Eagles.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll play,” said Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. “At least that’s what I’m going to tell myself.”

Cowboys players are saying the same thing.

“Knowing Dak, you’d have to kill him to keep him off the field,” said guard Zack Martin on the Dallas team web site.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said the shoulder injury is an AC joint sprain, but Elliott also expects to see Prescott behind center.

“If I know Dak, I know his toughness, I know he’ll play,” said Elliott on the team web site.

Cooper Rush took all the first-team reps on Wednesday.

Prescott isn’t the only key Cowboy in distress. Left tackle Tyron Smith has an eye injury that prevented him from practicing at all on Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can get that situation rectified and he’ll get more work as the week goes on,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on a Wednesday conference call with Eagles reporters.

Day off

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave the players off on Tuesday and on Wednesday had them practice without their helmets.

“These guys have been battling,” said Pederson, explaining his decision to give the players an extra day off. “Go back to the Miami game. It was like 70-plus plays from an offensive perspective, I look at that, and then 90-plus plays against the Giants; another 79 or 80 plays the other night. That's a lot of football in a row and defense the same way.

“You get to this time of the year and Tuesday’s are all about conditioning, lifting, and some meetings to go through the tape anyway. So to give them a little extra time just to rest and come in, maybe get a workout in on their own, conditioning, things like that, extra treatment, is beneficial.”

Other than an extra day of rest, Pederson said he plans nothing different the remainder of the week.

“Get the guys well-prepared, however we do that,” said Pederson. “Have great meetings, have great walk throughs, have great practices, study the tape, and prepare like we have done all season.”

Destiny

Pederson and Jenkins talked about playing the biggest game of the year at home and that the season was probably destined to come down to this week, no matter the opponent.

“It just happens to be that this is the Cowboys game, but you look at our schedule and where we are, whoever we were going to play this week, it's a must-win situation for us to continue our season,” said Pederson. “I think that any time you play your division, these are great games. Our last two have been great games, tough games, hard-fought games and this is no different. This is going to be one of those games.”

Added Jenkins: “You can’t ask for a better situation. If we all wrote this story up earlier this year, the records might be different, but the result would probably be the same, playing at home with first place on the line against the Cowboys, so we got everything we asked for.”

And what will playing at home mean?

“It’s going to be whatever we make it. If we show up and lay an egg it’ll be the loudest boos we’ve heard since I’ve been here. If we show up and play some ball, I think it’ll be rockin.”

Injury update

Pederson said that defensive end Derek Barnett is close to returning to returning to practice. Barnett has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

“We’re going to progress him a little bit further this week and see where he is,” said Pederson.

The Eagles released an estimation from Wednesday since the practice was just a walkthrough, and Barnett was listed as not practicing along with receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and tackle Lane Johnson (ankle).

Limited were guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor), and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder).

“Nelly and Jordan are really status quo right now,” said Pederson. “Lane is getting better. Again, we’ll see.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Home Crowd May Give Eagles a Chance

Ed Kracz

On paper, Dallas looks better, but the game will be in South Philly at Lincoln Financial Field, and that could be an equalizer

Carson Wentz Must Cure Fumble-itis in Biggest Game of Career

Ed Kracz

Eagles quarterback understands what's at stake when Cowboys visit and knows he must take better care of the football

Miles Sanders Becoming Eagles' Workhorse

Ed Kracz

The rookie running back hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as his touches approach the same number he had last year with Penn State.

Kamu Grugier-Hill Battled Pain All Season

Ed Kracz

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on Injured Reserve and will undergo back surgery after battling pain all season.

Eagles Have Five Pro Bowl Selections

Ed Kracz

Three came from the offensive side of the ball, one from defense and the other from special teams

New Cast May be What Carson Wentz Needed

Ed Kracz

Eagles quarterback has rookie and former practice squad players singing his praises

Eagles Veterans Must Step Up to Beat Cowboys

Ed Kracz

At the top of the step-up list is Fletcher Cox, whose play this season hasn't been as effective in previous seasons

Miles Sanders Living in a Dream State

Ed Kracz

Eagles rookie continues to improve and carved his name into the team's record books, putting LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson behind him

EAGLES-REDSKINS: Live Blog/Updates and Video

Ed Kracz

Check the link throughout the game for commentary and everything that happens as it happens

Carson Wentz, Eagles Look Ahead to Cowboys

Ed Kracz

Quarterback and team must find a way to reverse October's 37-10 loss, and may have some injured players return to help