EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Mike Tomlin Remembers Miles Sanders and What's up With the WRS?

PHILADELPHIA – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still remembers eight years ago when he watched a freshman from Woodland Hills High School outside of Pittsburgh run for over 100 yards in the final of the Western Pennsylvania (WPIAL) playoffs at Heinz Field.

“Just to watch a ninth-grader excel to the degree that he did in that football game, I remembered his name that day because I knew that that wouldn’t be the last that I heard of that guy,” said Tomlin on Wednesday when he held a conference call with Eagles media. “So, I’m not surprised at his maturation and the things that he’s been able to do in his career. Just really impressed by that, and kudos to him.”

“That guy” is Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who made a stop at Penn State after high school, before arriving in Philadelphia as a second-round pick last year.

Sanders will return to his hometown to play against his hometown team on Sunday at 1 p.m. when the Eagles will try to win their second straight game and remain in first place in the NFC East.

The running back leads the team in rushing with 236 yards and is carrying a big workload for a team that can’t find a complementary backup, which is something the Steelers have in James Connor and Bennie Snell.

Connor has gone over 100 yards in each of Pittsburgh’s last two games while Snell topped 100 in the opener.

“Balance helps, particularly at the running back position, having that different skill set to balance your group out,” said Tomlin. “For us, it’s about having a diverse attack, and that diverse attack requires you to utilize multiple people usually.”

The Eagles don’t have that balanced running attack, with quarterback Carson Wentz the team’s second-leading rusher.

VIDEO: WRs working at practice on Wednesday, Oct. 7

HARGRAVE HOMECOMING

Sanders isn’t the only Eagles player returning home. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played the first four years of his career with the Steelers before coming to Philadelphia as a free agent in the offseason.

“He’s excited, excited to play against his former team,” said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. “Anybody coming to a new team going to play their old team, he has an extra chip on his shoulder. It’s just Jay. He comes with an extra chip on his shoulder every day in practice, always learning, always coachable. I’m pretty sure he’s excited to get on a place and play against his former teammates.”

DESEAN AND ALSHON

The two veteran receivers continue to be unavailable with injury, though both turned up in practice on Wednesday. Both, however, were limited.

“Both guys are getting closer,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “In DeSean's case, it's just a matter of just continuing to manage him, make sure he's more than - we say 100 percent, but 100 percent as he enters himself back into practice and gets himself accumulated again.

“Honestly, it's just going to be something we're going to have to monitor, I think with him. He's going to have to monitor it and just making sure that we're giving him enough rest during the week to prepare for Sunday.”

Jackson has been monitored throughout camp and in the first couple weeks of the season, yet he still injured a hamstring.

Asked what his confidence level that Jackson, 33, can contribute week to week for the rest of the year, Pederson said:

“My confidence level is high. He knows how to practice; he knows how to play. It's a situation where he's a speed guy and he has to make sure, and we have to make sure, that we're giving him the proper amount of rest.

“He's got to stay in the weight room, part of it can be in the weight room, part of it is getting treatment and then continuing to just slowly bring him along each week.”

As for Jeffery, who knows? Pederson isn’t revealing anything.

AND J.J. ARCEGA-WHITESIDE?

The much-maligned second-year receiver was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice after missing the game in San Francisco with a calf injury.

With the emergence of Tavis Fulgham and rookie John Hightower showing improvement, Arcega-Whiteside’s days on the roster could be numbered.

Not so, per Pederson.

“J.J. is still a part of what we're doing,” said the coach. “…looking forward to getting him back in the offense and working with the guys. It will be day by day with him, but optimistic that he'll be ready for Sunday.”

INJURY STUFF

The Eagles activated the three-week return from the IR window for DL Vinny Curry and CB Craig James. Meanwhile, rookie receiver Quez Watkins is in his second week of that window and looks healthy, based on Wednesday’s practice when he made a diving catch near the sideline to catch one pass from Carson Wentz.

The Eagles have one opening on their 53-man roster, so maybe Watkins will slide into that spot.

The injury report is something to keep an eye on with left guard Nate Herbig and safety Rodney McLeod popping up on it

Herbig was a limited participant with a groin injury.

McLeod did not practice due to a hamstring injury.

Also limited in addition to Jackson and Jeffery: Fletcher Cox (rest), Marcus Epps (rib), and Jason Kelce (hip).

Did not practice: T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Rudy Ford (hamstring), Lane Johnson (ankle), and Avonte Maddox (ankle).

