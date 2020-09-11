EAGLES NOTEBOOK: The OL, The Injuries, and Much More Heading into Opener

PHILADELPHIA - The chances that the Eagles will open the regular season against Washington on Sunday minus three of the five offensive linemen they came out the NFL Draft thinking would be their starting unit are looking, grimly, better and better.

Right guard Brandon Brooks tore an Achilles in June, left tackle Andre Dillard tore a biceps muscle in August, and, also in August, right tackle Lane Johnson underwent clean-up surgery on an ankle, per a report by ESPN, later confirmed by SI.com EagleMaven.

Johnson has been limited all week, per the team’s injury reports, and that comes on the heels where he didn’t get any work during training camp.

He is listed as questionable along with running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Derek Barnett.

Listed as out for Philly are defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and receiver Alshon Jeffery.

If Johnson cannot play, it is likely that Matt Pryor will get his first NFL snaps at right tackle with Nate Herbig, who just turned 22 in July, sliding in at right guard for his NFL debut. Jason Peters moved to left tackle only this week, though he is, obviously, no stranger to that spot, with Isaac Seumalo at left guard and Jason Kelce at center rounding out the starting five.

Now, Johnson has proven to be ultra-tough in playing through various ailments during the course of his standout career, so he will make every attempt to play on Sunday.

ROLE FOR REAGOR?

Head coach Doug Pederson isn’t saying, but it certainly looks the rookie receiver who electrified camp with his speed and routes will play after being listed as a full participant in both Thursday’s and Friday’s practices.

Jalen Reagor injured a shoulder trying to make a tackle during the live intra-squad scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 30. Initial reports had him missing anywhere from two to four weeks.

That may now be down to no weeks.

“Jalen is doing really well,” said Pederson prior to Friday’s practice. “We've kind of taken it day-by-day with him and increased him this week and we want to see where he's at. You guys know we're not going to put anybody out there that's not 100 percent or better and he's feeling good. So, we'll get through these next couple of days, but expect some good things. He's felt good, so we'll see where he's at here in the next 48 hours.”

THE INJURED

Running back Corey Clement, listed as limited on Thursday’s injury report, was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

In Washington, cornerback Kendall Fuller, one of their offseason free-agent signings, is listed as doubtful with linebacker Thomas Davis ruled out.

PEDERSON ON ERTZ

Pederson was asked Friday for his reaction to tight end Zach Ertz’s comment on Thursday about not believing the Eagles have a mutual interest in him returning after this season.

“Look, I'm not going to get into a ton of this because my expertise is not necessarily the contract stuff and those types of issues,” said the coach. “All I know is Zach Ertz is a tremendous football player, he's a great person, love having him on this football team. He is a leader, and he's helped us, gosh, he's helped us win a lot of games around here. He led our team in receptions and he's a big part, he's a valuable part of what we do offensively, but also as a team.

“I'm excited that he's here. I'm excited that he's an Eagle. He and I, we get along extremely well. I love having him. We game plan for him. I just hope we can put all that behind us and move on to football.”

THE QB ROOM

Every year, the dynamic inside that position group changes and this year is no different with the addition of rookie Jalen Hurts added in with Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, and Josh McCown.

Head coach Doug Pederson declined earlier in the week to say if Hurts will have a role on Sunday, but something drastic would have to happen for him to be inserted at quarterback, barring any sort of designed trickery.

“We really like what Jalen adds to our room,” said passing game coordinator/quarterback coach Press Taylor after Friday’s practice. “The skillset is one thing, but the personality like you say, it meshes really well together. He's another kid like the other young receivers, he's really eager to learn. He asks good questions. He's very observant about things, so he's done a good job of making himself a part of the group, and the other guys are doing a great job bringing him along.”

SCOTT’S GO FUND ME

Running back Boston Scott started a Go Fund Me page along with his agent to help Hurricane Laura victims in his hometown of Lake Charles, La.

“Lake Charles isn’t necessarily the biggest city,” said Scott. “I think they estimated anywhere from $8 to $10 billion in damage (and it) wasn’t getting as much national attention as say, New Orleans.

“Lake Charles being a more rural area, there was still a lot of significant damage done, so I wanted to team up with my agent and just try to get some funds down there. I know every penny counts, every penny matters, and I just know too well about going through that and not having food, not having water, not having electricity, and then with the pandemic, too, they have a lot of stuff going on down there, so I just felt the need to help.”

LEBLANC’S SHOCK

The assumption was that the Eagles and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc had an arrangement with the team when he was released Sunday night and brought back on Monday so the Eagles could add waiver claim running back Jason Huntley.

Not the case, according to LeBlanc.

“I was just brought up and released,” said LeBlanc following Friday’s practice. “I got released … It was shocking, just as it was to the fans. It was very shocking.

“This is not my first rodeo, going on year five now, I’ve been cut before. I’ve been claimed, so that’s just the name of the game. This is the business we have to live with on a daily basis.’

OPENING SUCCESS

The Eagles are 4-0 in season openers under Doug Pederson and haven’t lost to Washington since 2016, a streak of six straight games.

“You're only as good I guess as how you practice and go about your business,” said Pederson.

“Our guys have handled the opening day well, whether we've been at home or on the road. We were fortunate obviously as you guys know to win that game last year against this team here. It was not an easy game. Any time you're playing a division opponent to start the season, you've got to be on your stuff, and this game will be no different.”

