EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Vic Fangio Believes Eagles Have their Quarterback

The Broncos coach likes everything he sees with Jalen Hurts, plus mor on Eagles running game and running defense, and more

PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio believes the Eagles have found their quarterback.

The Denver Broncos head coach went through a laundry list of reasons why he likes Jalen Hurts during a conference call on Wednesday afternoon.

Big arm?

Check.

Running the offense?

Check.

Athleticism?

“Obviously,” said the coach.

RPO game?

“Probably as good as anyone in the league of doing that, and once he’s running, he’s a really good runner,” said Fangio. “He’s elusive, he’s strong.”

Then the kicker:

“I think the Eagles have their quarterback,” he said.

Say this about Hurts, he’s been very good at ball security. He has thrown just four interceptions and has fumbled away the ball only once.

For someone who has attempted 168 passes and ran it 83 times, that would seem pretty good. He should also get some credit for the Eagles’ being plus-one in the takeaway/giveaway department.

It’s been a while since the Eagles were on the plus-side of that category.

Also, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, on Wednesday, tweeted some interesting numbers on Hurts.

In the red zone, the QB is 21-for-35 (60 percent), with 175 yards, nine touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 112.5 rating. He also has 21 carries for 82 yards and five touchdowns.

Statistically speaking, maybe Fangio is right.

GROUND SURGE

The Eagles’ rushing attack, which has amassed 547 yards in the last three games, has vaulted them into a tie for the sixth-best rushing attack in the league with 119.7 per game.

Rookie Landon Dickerson is a big part of an offensive line that has run the ball well lately Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles, who used to be near the bottom of the league, have risen to No. 20. Still needs to be better, but it has been in the past two games, with the Chargers collecting 89 yards on 27 rushes and the Lions 57 yards on 18 runs.

"I just think we're doing a better job of being more stout, going downhill and guys being in their gaps and taking those double teams off the big guys and letting them do what they do which is disrupting the play and get to the ball,” said linebacker T.J. Edwards who has 25 tackles in the last two games, both starts.

“I think there has been a heavy emphasis on getting to the ball because even if there is someone missing a tackle we can't have plays break. So just getting 11 hats to the ball has been an emphasis and it's showing up on film."

80 PERCENT

Cornerback Darius Slay believes that communication and missed assignments are two of the biggest culprits for opposing quarterbacks having had success completing a high percentage of throws, with five of nine completing better than 80 percent of their throws.

This past week I think the back end as a group we had too many MA’s (missed assignments) because he wasn’t throwing the ball over five yards,” he said. “Guys were just wide open and that’s just because of communication errors, so that really had to do with all of us. The deep ball I got caught on (by Mike Williams for 49 yards), that was a great ball, a great catch.”

As to why, nine weeks into the season, this is still an issue, Slay said: “It's’ the game of ball. Everybody has communication problems. Sometimes you see the quarterback lift his foot up and the ball goes over his head because he thought the ball was coming.

“There’s always a lot of communication problems. Especially at a home game with us as a defense, we’re always trying to be loud and it’s hard to communicate in a loud stadium.

"So, we’re trying to give hand signals and stuff like that and sometimes some people don’t catch it. But that’s on us. Coach might have to turn the music up some more (at practice).”

Josh Sweat works on a side field and through concussion protocols on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

INJURY UPDATE

With their bye still a month away, the Eagles had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday. None of the injuries, however, is believed terribly serious.

Not practicing were Fletcher Cox (rest) Javon Hargrave (shoulder), Avonte Maddox (knee), Rodney McLeod (neck), Darius Slay (hamstring), and Josh Sweat (concussion).

Limited were J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Lane Jonhson and Jaso Kelce (both resting), and DeVonta Smith (elbow).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’re big boppers. He’s strong as hell. He’s such a funny character. Our bromance is blooming. Get it? Blooming. I’m sorry. I thought that was funny. It’s awesome playing next to him.” Eagles LT Jordan Mailata on playing next to rookie LG Landon Dickerson.

