Eagles Now Have 2 Expensive Questions To Answer
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great weekend.
Philadelphia entered the 2025 National Football League Draft without many major holes but the Eagles added some serious depth throughout the draft and had one of the highest-graded draft classes out of all of the teams in the National Football League, per Pro Football Focus.
Now that the draft is behind us, though, doesn't mean that the work stops. Philadelphia still has more to do and there are two pretty big and expensive questions in front of them right now. As the draft approached, trade rumors were running rampant about the team. Two guys who specifically were talked about at length were Dallas Goedert and Bryce Huff. While this is the case, both are currently still members of the organization.
Philadelphia currently has just over $22 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. That number will go down as new rookies start to sign deals with the franchise. Part of the reason for the chatter around the two -- and specifically Goedert -- was the price tags and how the Eagles could've saved some cash by making moves.
At this point, it's unclear what the next plan is. It's unclear if the team will find trade partners or if these guys will continue on with the franchise on through the 2025 season. We should get more clarity in the not-so-distant future, but these are two guys to look out for.
