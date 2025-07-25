Eagles Obvious Splash To Replace Super Bowl Star
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a big piece of the defense this offseason in Milton Williams. There isn't a lot of time left until the 2025 National Football League season gets here, but could his replacement not yet be on the roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders made a pretty surprising move this week as they moved on from 29-year-old defensive tackle Christian Wilkins just one year after signing a $110 million deal with the franchise.
"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders announced. "This franchise has a commitment of excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for a new season."
With Wilkins now on the board in free agency, he would be an obvious buy-low candidate for the Eagles with massive upside. There's a reason why he signed a $110 million deal with the Raiders. But, he only could play five games last season due to injury. He suffered a Jones fracture that ended his season early.
The Eagles have proven again and again they can bring in veterans looks to bounce back and give them the opportunity to do so. Take a look at Mekhi Becton last year, for example. If he's anywhere near healthy, this is the move the Eagles should make during training camp to try to replace Williams.
